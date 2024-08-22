Paul Hurst delivers Shrewsbury transfer update amid injury issues

Shrewsbury currently have a number of first-team players out through injury.

Morgan Feeney and Josh Feeney both have hamstring issues, while George Nurse has a quad problem and Carl Winchester has a groin injury.

Town are looking to make one more addition in the transfer market this summer with that player likely coming in on loan.

But speaking after Shrews’ defeat to Fulham under-21s he believes that is unlikely to happen before Saturday.

He said: “I don’t think so. I think we have said about the size of the squad and in reality, we were looking at one more player.