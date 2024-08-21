Carl Winchester feeling the love in third season at Shrewsbury Town

Winchester was named as club captain for the 2024/25 season by Salop head coach Paul Hurst before their EFL curtain raiser against Stevenage.

The 31-year-old signed on loan from Sunderland initially on deadline day in September 2022. And after his contract ran out with the Black Cats, he was signed permanently by former Shrews boss Matt Taylor last summer.

Winchester says it is a ‘privilege’ to wear the captain’s armband.

He said: “It is crazy. At this level, you don’t really see players stay at clubs for long because there is such a big turnover of players.

“But look, I have come here and loved it ever since I arrived. It has been brilliant and the club has been nothing but great for me, so it is good to be able to reward them with going out on a Saturday and giving me all.