Shrewsbury Town confirm Charles Sagoe Jr signing from Arsenal

The 20-year-old has become Salop’s fourth loan signing of the summer following in the footsteps of Tommi O’Reilly, Josh Kayode and Josh Feeney in agreeing a temporary switch to the Croud Meadow.

The pacey winger has signed new terms with his parent club Arsenal before switching to League One for the season. Sagoe Jr has experienced senior football before having a spell with Championship side Swansea and also started Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash against Brentford last year.

He played 68 minutes in that clash – in a senior Gunners side – before being replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

And Hurst says: “He is a winger that we have been after for some time.

“He went away on tour, so we have had to be patient to get him in. But a player who we were interested in during the January window.

“He opted to go to Swansea, and I think that is understandable realistically for an opportunity at a club the league higher, it did not quite work out, but our interest remained, and I think the fact we had been in for him for some time has helped our case in getting him here now.

“We are hoping to get him up to speed.

“I mean that in terms of his pre-season has been a little bit different because of being away with the first team.

“He has had some game time but not loads so he is probably not fully where he needs to be. I think he has acknowledged that himself.

“But we will do all we can to get him up to speed as quickly as possible. He will be involved with us, and we will have to, now he is with us, monitor that and make our own call of when we can use him.

“Whether that is off the bench or whether that is starting games and seeing how long he can go for.

“But I am really pleased to have him on board because I think we have been lacking options in that wide area so delighted to get him in.”

Sagoe Jr will be available for Hurst to select tomorrow when his side welcome Peterborough.