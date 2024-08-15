Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town targeting young Arsenal star

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 20-year-old is right footed, but usually plays on the left wing and could become Paul Hurst’s fourth loan signing of the summer.

The move would see Sagoe Jr sign a new contract in North London with the Gunners, before securing a switch to Shropshire for the coming season.

Sagoe Jr has had experience of senior football before as he penned a loan move to Swansea earlier this year. He made two appearances in South Wales.

He was also selected by Mikel Arteta to play in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash against Brentford at the beginning of last season.