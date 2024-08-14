Shrewsbury Town targeting specific position in final weeks of window

Salop have already made 11 additions so far this summer, and they have currently used three of their available loan spots.

Defender Josh Feeney and midfielder Tommi O’Reilly have arrived from Aston Villa, while striker Josh Kayode came in from Rotherham.

The Town boss is set to work with a smaller squad this season but is keen to get two more loan arrivals through the door before the window closes.

“More in the attacking side of the team,” Hurst said when asked where he would like to strengthen. “Like I said we will see how that fits.

“We have Jordan Shipley and Tom Bloxham in the wide positions and Tommi can play there, but I still don’t think we have got that true out-and-out wide player.

“So that is certainly one area we would like. I think then that poses a different question and allows us to play a little bit more how I would ideally want us.

“But ultimately if we cannot get that kind of player we might need to have a rethink and we have already looked at that scenario and that might change how we look as well.

“We have got to be willing to do that because, with the best will in the world, we have not got the riches to just go out and say 100 per cent we can get that type of player.

“We have got to see what we can bring in, and get the best players that we feel we can get in.”