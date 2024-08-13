EFL Cup: Shrewsbury Town v Notts County – who's out and who's a doubt

Paul Hurst and co. are looking to progress from the first round of the EFL Cup against the lower-ranked Magpies but the home head coach is under no illusions of the strength of the League Two visitors.

Hurst also said Town will not prioritise Saturday's league home opener against Peterborough over the cup tie, with the potential of a money-spinning draw further down the line a possibility.

Here is an update from the Salop boss on the club's couple of fitness concerns.

Josh Feeney – hamstring

Hurst confirmed to the Shropshire Star that the new teenage Villa loan defender, 19, could hopefully beat his initial estimation of four-to-six weeks on the sidelines after missing out at Stevenage on Saturday.

Feeney, who started his career at Fleetwood, injured his hamstring muscle shortly after completing his season-long loan at Salop and is going through his rehab at Villa's Bodymoor Heath HQ. Hurst hopes with any luck the promising stopper could return within a month.

George Nurse – quad

No update was provided on the left-sided defender but Hurst said last week he was hopeful that Nurse could return to training at some stage this week.

On the basis of that, the likelihood of the defender, who has endured such rotten injury luck, playing much of a part in the cup this evening is slim.