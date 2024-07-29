Paul Hurst targeting more additions for new look Shrewsbury

Town’s pre-season is ticking along nicely as striker Josh Kayode checked in on loan on Friday night before former trialist goalkeeper Joe Young signed a one-year deal the following day, as Hurst’s men beat the Championship visitors 2-1.

Also involved against the Rams was trialist midfielder Jordan Rossiter, 27, the former Liverpool youngster who is a free agent after leaving Bristol Rovers. Rossiter caught the eye and held talks with Hurst afterwards and is set to feature in a friendly at neighbours AFC Telford United tomorrow evening.

Rossiter could be one of up to four more additions set to bolster Hurst’s squad between now and deadline day, with the League One kick-off two Saturdays away.

When asked how many more signings he hopes to secure, Hurst replied with a smile: “Three or four, don’t quote me on that exactly because then people might say ‘you said that!’