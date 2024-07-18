Chris Doig is happy with Shrewsbury support role

Hurst and Doig have overseen more than 300 matches together as assistant and manager – across four different clubs.

The pair first came together when Doig was still playing as a centre-half. The 43-year-old had joined Grimsby after leaving York and had been given a player-coach role while Hurst was joint-manager.

And since then their partnership has flourished, with their spell at Shrewsbury in the 2017/18 campaign being one of their most successful as they guided Salop to the League One play-off final.