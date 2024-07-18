Chris Doig is happy with Shrewsbury support role
Shrewsbury Town assistant coach Chris Doig insists he is happy to work behind the scenes to support boss Paul Hurst.
Hurst and Doig have overseen more than 300 matches together as assistant and manager – across four different clubs.
The pair first came together when Doig was still playing as a centre-half. The 43-year-old had joined Grimsby after leaving York and had been given a player-coach role while Hurst was joint-manager.
And since then their partnership has flourished, with their spell at Shrewsbury in the 2017/18 campaign being one of their most successful as they guided Salop to the League One play-off final.