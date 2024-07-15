Paul Hurst targetting more Shrewsbury Town progress

Town have added five new players to their ranks so far this summer but seen more depart with around half of the squad which travelled to Saturday’s friendly at Brackley Town made up of academy players.

Hurst, who currently has former Wolves academy goalkeeper Joe Young on trial, knows that is a situation which cannot continue into the season and says everyone at the club is working hard to bring new faces through the door.

“Of course I am pleased with the signings we have made so far,” said the boss. “They would not be here if I wasn’t. But it is about trying to add to that, which is clear from Saturday.

“As good as it is for experience for the youth team lads, it is blatantly obvious we can’t have that throughout the season. We are working hard in terms of new additions and hopefully next week we will be able to add to the squad.

“That is certainly the aim. How many? I am not sure. But we will certainly be trying.”

Tommi O’Reilly became Town’s newest recruit last week when he joined on loan from Villa but neither he nor new goalkeeper Toby Savin were involved at Brackley.

Former Telford loanee Young played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 1-1 draw but another trialist, ex-Cheltenham midfielder James Olayinka, was forced off early through injury.

“I am disappointed for him. You could tell he is devastated with that,” said Hurst. “I was pleased we did not get any more injuries.”