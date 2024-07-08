Chris Doig: Shrewsbury must move forward

It was announced last week Udoh had signed for Shrews’ League One rivals The Chairboys after turning down a new deal in Shropshire.

The departure brought to an end his five-year stay at the Croud Meadow after joining from AFC Telford United in 2019.

The striker scored seven goals in 16 appearances after Paul Hurst after was appointed by Shrewsbury in January and Doing believes Udoh would have benefited from staying.

“I am disappointed Dan has gone because I felt we could have made a big improvement,” assistant head coach Doig said.