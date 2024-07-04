Shrewsbury Town's Micky Moore discusses the club's transfer plans

Salop currently have 12 players in the building ahead of their first pre-season game against Brackley Town next week.

Trio Chey Dunkley, Dan Udoh and Marko Marosi have snubbed new deals at Town and either signed for another club or are still searching for their next move - either way they won't play in Shropshire next season.

With a lack of as much of a transfer rumour, Shrewsbury fans are beginning to panic about how their squad is shaping up ahead of the new season, especially with Udoh's recent departure.

And Moore, the club's director of football, said in an open letter to fans work is going on behind the scenes but they have to be patient to land their loan targets with that being held up by the Euros.

He said: "I understand everyone reading this will want to know about what other signings are in the pipeline.

"There is still a lot of work to do – and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes – by myself, Tom Ware (head of recruitment), Paul and Chris.

"I think everyone appreciates League One is going to be a very different division to the one we had last year.

"The teams coming down from the Championship – and the sides coming up from League Two – means it is going to be stronger than it’s ever been.

"For us, it is absolutely vital we put together a competitive squad and loan players are going to be very important for us.

"Hopefully we don’t get anywhere near the bad luck with had with our loanees last year.

"We signed six and four ended up needing operations – with those injuries giving us a mountain to climb.

"It's hugely frustrating but we do have to be patient with the loan players we want.

"The Euros have started – hopefully England will go all the way – but there is a knock-on effect as to when Premier League clubs will allow their young players to go out on loan.

"A lot of clubs want their best youngsters to go on their pre-season tours.

Young players will be needed more if players come back from the Euros tired and in need of a rest.

"That means, potentially, we won’t get our loans until later in pre-season or even when the season starts.

"That is not ideal. But we are working tirelessly to get them in as quick as we can."