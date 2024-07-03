Shrewsbury Town express disappointment as Dan Udoh departs

Udoh is ending a five-year association with Town, who he joined from fellow Shropshire side AFC Telford United in 2019.

He turned down the club’s offer of a new deal, having been in talks since last summer.

And a statement from ‘disappointed’ Shrewsbury read: “Negotiations with the striker began last August with the club going on to meet his demands in terms of wages and a three-year contract.

“But Dan has opted to leave after being offered more money elsewhere.

“Shrewsbury Town would like to thank Dan for all his service over the past five years.”

Udoh was offered a contract by Town towards the start of last season, but waited until the end of the campaign to assess his options.

And now he has signed a three-year deal with Matt Bloomfield’s men, which will see him play his football at Adams Park next season.

He is the second significant Shrewsbury player to swap Town for Wycombe in consecutive years after Luke Leahy, who was then club captain, moved away from Shropshire to join the Chairboys 12 months ago.

Udoh played an integral part in Salop’s 19th-placed League One finish last campaign, and his goals after Paul Hurst’s arrival, seven in 16 matches, played a massive role in Town staying in the division.

That was Udoh’s first season back after recovering from a bad ACL injury he picked up in August 2022 at Bristol Rovers, which ruled him out for almost a year.

He was snapped up from county rivals Telford in 2019 after a successful season in National League North.

Since moving to the Croud Meadow, Udoh has 38 goals in 181 appearances in all competitions, with his most prolific season being a 16-goal campaign in 2021/22.

He finished last season by scoring in consecutive games against Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient.

Meanwhile, Town have confirmed their game against Peterborough United in League One has been moved for live TV coverage.

Salop’s game against Posh, their first home game of the 2024/25 season on August 17, which was scheduled to be a 3pm kick-off, has now been moved to 12.30pm.

That follows Town’s game on the opening weekend of the season, away at Stevenage, which has also been moved – that is a 5.30pm kick-off.