Tom Bayliss heading to Shrewsbury rivals

The midfielder – who signed for Shrewsbury in the summer of 2022 when Steve Cotterill was in charge at the Croud Meadow – made 81 appearances for Town during his two-year stay.

But the attacking midfielder’s significant drop-off in form and high wages led to the former Coventry man being released when his contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

And now, as a free agent, he is set to join the Imps – a side who narrowly missed out on a play-off spot as they were pipped to sixth place by eventual play-off winners Oxford on the final day of the campaign.