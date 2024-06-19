Shropshire Star
Tom Bayliss heading to Shrewsbury rivals

Tom Bayliss is set to sign for Shrewsbury Town’s League One rivals Lincoln City, according to reports.

By Ollie Westbury
Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Marlon Pack of Portsmouth (AMA)

The midfielder – who signed for Shrewsbury in the summer of 2022 when Steve Cotterill was in charge at the Croud Meadow – made 81 appearances for Town during his two-year stay.

But the attacking midfielder’s significant drop-off in form and high wages led to the former Coventry man being released when his contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

And now, as a free agent, he is set to join the Imps – a side who narrowly missed out on a play-off spot as they were pipped to sixth place by eventual play-off winners Oxford on the final day of the campaign.

