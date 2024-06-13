Former Wolves star must prove Shrewsbury fitness

The 31-year-old checked into his hometown club as a free agent in March on a deal until the end of the season after he ended five years in the United States.

Price impressed in four cameos and netted a fine strike against eventual promotion-winners Oxford and was subsequently offered the opportunity to prove his fitness in pre-season training this summer, which begins on June 27.

Head coach Hurst said: “The goal here against Oxford was almost payback for that gamble if you like and I say gamble, not in an unkind way to Jack, but just because you are not quite sure how he would hold up.