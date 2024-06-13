FA Cup ruling still hurting Shrewsbury

The club objected in the ‘strongest possible terms’ to the decision by the EFL and the Premier League to scrap replays back in April.

The rules will come into play this season and while Dooley says it is important they stand in line with their EFL colleagues, they could not afford to boycott the competition because of its financial advantages.

“You have to choose your words very carefully,” Dooley said about the controversial topic. “The fact we said we were very disappointed explains how we feel.

“It is the most positive way of saying we are upset about it.