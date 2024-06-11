Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury's transfer business looking promising

The first one was George Lloyd, who had been spoken about for a couple of weeks. He fits into the mould of player Shrewsbury are going after.

Head coach Paul Hurst has worked with him at Grimsby and Micky Moore has worked with him at Cheltenham.

They want to get players in at a good age who they can improve, get the best out of them and then potentially sell.

He is 24, so he is a good age and he has played a lot of football. Lloyd is quite versatile.

He can play across all of those front positions but most importantly from what I have seen of him, he is someone the fans will enjoy watching because of him because of his work-rate.

He may not have been as prolific as what you would want from a striker, but that is the reason Shrewsbury were able to get him.