Toto Nsiala couldn't resist as he re-unites with Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst

The centre-back rejoined Shrewsbury last week as he penned a two-year deal, six years after his departure in 2018.

Nsiala previously spent 18 months at at Town under Paul Hurst, and played an instrumental role in guiding them into the League One play-offs in 2017-18.

The 32-year-old made the step-up to the Championship with Ipswich Town, but suffered immediate relegation as he endured rotten luck with injuries.

After a brief loan at Bolton Wanderers in 2020, Nsiala eventually left Ipswich in 2022 following four years at Portman Road.

He then spent just over two seasons at Fleetwood Town, before mutually agreeing to leave the club in November 2023.

And after a short spell at Burton, Nsiala is hopeful that his Shrewsbury switch will provide him with the platform to revive his form.

“While I’ve been away from the club, I’ve had ups and downs, and probably more downs than ups with injuries and personal things, which has put doubt in a lot of people,” he told the club website.

“For me, it’s about getting back to what I know I can get back to – my best.

“The platform that I’ve got with this club and the staff is just perfect. It sounded too perfect to turn down.

“The last couple of years have not been my best and I want to put that right and kick on.”