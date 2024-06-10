Marko Marosi issues farewell message ahead of Shrewsbury Town exit

The keeper, who had been offered a new deal to stay in Shropshire, revealed in a post on social media that he is leaving the Croud Meadow this summer after a three-year stint as number one.

Numerous League One clubs are in for Marosi – including Huddersfield, Birmingham and Salop’s local rivals Wrexham – but the Shropshire Star understands Rotherham are the closest to getting his signature.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the 30-year-old said: ""Salopians, my time at Shrewsbury Town has come to an end.

"We have shared some great times together, especially in my second year at the club."

He added: "Last season was very up and down and really tough at times, but you guys always stuck by us no matter what and the whole team appreciated it.

"The highlight for me was being voted players' player of the season, which is hard to put into words what that meant to me and I want to thank all my team-mates for that. I want to thank the club for bringing me in and letting me be part of its history.

"I want to thank the managers and the staffs not just the football side, but behind the scenes as well.

"And lastly I want to thank the fans for all the love and support you have shown me over the three years, you guys are amazing."