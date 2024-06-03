Significant change in Shrewsbury season ticket sales

Town announced in February ticket prices would be frozen for the 2024/25 campaign, and children under the age of seven can get a season ticket for free.

And in a recent interview with the Shropshire Star, the Town CEO said sales have been going well.

"With regards to season ticket sales, year on year, at each stage it has been roughly tracking 10 per cent up," Dooley said.

“We were really excited to introduce free kids season tickets this season and the encouraging thing from our perspective is despite that, we have still seen an overall increase in the average ticket price due to more full-price adult tickets being purchased than in previous years.