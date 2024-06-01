Paul Hurst needs backing in challenging League One says Shrewsbury Town legend

Salop narrowly stayed in the third tier of English football last season thanks to a penultimate-day draw at Charlton Athletic.

And as the Town head coach prepares his side for another gruelling 46-game season, he will be well aware of the challenges they face when the campaign gets under way on August 10.

Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City have been relegated from the Championship – both clubs have been in the Premier League within the last 15 years.

While the clubs to be promoted out of League Two also look like they can be competitive. Stockport had a great season last year and they have come up with Wrexham, backed by Hollywood superstars, a side who beat Town in the FA Cup.