Michael Appleton explains Shrewsbury Town advice as relegation looms

Town are clinging on to League One status by a thread and will be relegated before they kick-off their Good Friday fixture against Wigan if Burton avoid defeat at Exeter.

The team were already staring down the barrel when Appleton stepped into the void left by the abrupt departure of predecessor Gareth Ainsworth last month.

And Appleton revealed how he has tried to take the big picture out of the equation by getting players to focus solely on the next game.

He said: "Taking the role, you knew that there might be a day when that (relegation) happens.

"I think all I've tried to do is not really speak about it much, not really reference it too much to the players, and almost just stick to what's in front of us and the game that's in front of us.

"And once we sort of get out on the pitch, it's not about what's going on elsewhere. It's just trying to deal with what we're trying to do with it."

Town have taken two points from Appleton’s five matches in charge, claiming a 1-1 draw at his former club Lincoln City last weekend.

The 49-year-old, the club’s third manager of the season after Ainsworth and Paul Hurst, is expected to have discussions over his future this week having already indicated his desire to stay in Shropshire and lead the rebuild in League Two.

Appleton, who has more than a decade of managerial experience, had been ready to turn his back on the dugout for good but the past few weeks have restored his appetite.

He explained: “It was one of them where this time last year, I had initial conversations about doing a different role, doing something different.

"That was there for about six months, and I always thought I was going into something a little bit different. Obviously, still within football. But when that went away around December time, I had to have a little bit of a think.

"Very, very quickly, I started to go into two, three games a week, and watching more and more games. The fire is burning even more. So, I was just delighted for the opportunity to come.

"I didn't think I'd get the opportunity until, obviously, next season somewhere. But happy that I've had a little bit of a taste of it. And I want more of it."