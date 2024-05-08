Two year Shrewsbury Town stint has brought the love back for Tom Bayliss

The midfielder left Salop at the conclusion of the League One season and released a statement on Twitter (X).

He said: “My time at Shrewsbury has come to an end and firstly I want to thank the club for getting me back playing week in and week out for the last two seasons. The first season at the club for me was one I won’t forget for many reasons and loved every minute.

“Obviously, this season didn’t go how anybody wanted it to but we stayed in the league and there were ups as well as downs but that’s just football, we came together as a squad and got the job done.

“I’ve made friends for life and got my love for football back and for that, I will be forever grateful, so thank you to all the lads, staff and management and of course the fans. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.”