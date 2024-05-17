Shropshire's super Joe Hart will bow out as champion at Celtic

The Shrewsbury-born former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper, who is retiring at the end of the season, was relatively untroubled as the Hoops cruised to a 5-0 victory at Rugby Park. And after he led the celebrations in front of the away fans as they serenaded him with renditions of “Super Joe Hart”.

“This is everything,” he told Celtic TV. “What a season, what a tough season. Stuck together, decided I was going to call it a day, didn’t know if people would understand what I was trying to say when I was saying it.

“But it means absolutely everything to be stood here with these guys. I love being at this club, I have loved every minute of it, and we are here to win trophies.”

Asked about his feelings for the Celtic support, Hart added: “I can’t and I won’t. I can’t talk about how much this means to me and my family, this place. It means everything. It’s touched me so deep down in my heart. I will hopefully be comfortable talking about it soon but I don’t want to be blubbering on a football pitch.”

Hart has won all three major domestic trophies each side of the England-Scotland border – including six from a possible eight during his three years at Celtic Park. He could make that seven from nine when they face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on May 25.