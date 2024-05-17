Shrewsbury Town set for a busier pre-season schedule

Town yesterday announced their first pre-season fixture ahead of the start of their 10th consecutive League One season on August 10.

They will travel to Oldham a week before the start of the season to take on the Latics at Boundary Park.

It will be Salop’s first visit there since September 2017, when Hurst’s side ran out 2-1 victors courtesy of goals from Stefan Payne and Jon Nolan.

That is the first fixture that has been announced so far this summer, and Hurst says Town fans can expect there to be a few more to come.