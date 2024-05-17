Shrewsbury Town reunion was always on the cards

Hurst and Doig came back to Shropshire during last season to guide Town to League One survival once again – more than five years after last standing in the Croud Meadow dugout.

And after following his boss back to Shrewsbury, Doig was pleased to reignite their relationship with the club.

He said: “Obviously I’ve got a big connection with this football club – I really enjoyed my time here, made a lot of close friends and close relationships that I still maintain to this day. But it’s not really my decision to come back, it’s the manager’s decision and he’s asked me to follow him.

“The manager has obviously got a close relationship with the chairman, I think from the minute he came in, and that had maintained ever since really.