Elliot Bennett speaks out on Shrewsbury stay

Bennett was born in Shrewsbury Hospital but grew up in Telford, and just a few weeks back he made his 600th and potentially final professional appearance.

His career took him all over the UK, playing for Brighton, Norwich and Blackburn before returning to his Shropshire roots in 2021 and making more than 100 appearances for Town.

And when asked in an exclusive interview with the Shropshire Star to his assess his time at Salop he spoke of it with admiration.

“Loved it,” he said. “I think I spent four out of the five years travelling to Blackburn, between the Midlands.