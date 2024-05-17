Shrewsbury Town working with fans on improving match day

It has been more than eight months since Dooley moved to Shropshire from Sheffield Wednesday, and he has been busy working behind the scenes to improve things at the club for fans.

One of those things is the match day experience, the club introduced ‘dizzy penalties’ halfway through last season which brought about a laugh at the stadium as dazed fans tried to score a penalty. And Dooley says there are other things in the pipeline that fans might be able to enjoy when it comes to next season.

“I think the thing which we are trying to do at the moment is work with the fan zone,” Dooley said. “We have a new position which is a fan engagement officer whose role is now working with fan groups. Not just at the top level but beneath that too.

“I don’t want to go on record and say we are going to do this that and the other and not achieve it, but we have got plans, it is just whether those plans can be achieved between now and the start of the season.

“Even with things like the half-time experience we think we have made positive steps, by doing games at half-time having challenges and doing things that we have done so far but looking and thinking if there is anything else we can do that can make that better.

“There are plans, however with time frames, I would not want to put them out there just yet to see whether we can achieve them or not.

“But if we are, we will communicate what they are going to be because we want to tell supporters what is happening.”

Town embark upon their 10th consecutive season in League One later this year after what has undoubtedly been a tricky period.

There have been a raft of changes both in the boardroom and on the pitch in the last 12 months.

But they may have found some solidity with the people they have in situ at the Croud Meadow now and they are working towards making things better for supporters on match day.