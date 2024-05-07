Dave Edwards: Fans will be desperate to keep Dan Udoh at Shrewsbury

That will be for his quality on the pitch, but also his character off it with how he integrates himself into the community and how he conducts himself.

On the pitch, he epitomises what you want in a player and Shrewsbury fans will be desperate to keep him.

He had a tough year with his ACL injury, so to come back and score double figures while playing a lot of football means it has been a very successful season for Udoh.

To score that many goals in a team that doesn’t create many chances is impressive. He tends to score goals that he has to create himself and it’s a really good return in a low scoring side. With all that, and the age he’s at, there will be suitors for Udoh.

Shrewsbury have offered him a contract and I’m sure they will push the budget to the absolute maximum to try and keep him, but they can’t offer big money to players and it will leave Udoh with a really big decision to make.