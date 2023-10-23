Shrewsbury's Jason Sraha thrilled to seize chance

Shrewsbury Town’s Jason Sraha comes up against Ryan Nyambe in Saturday’s victory over Derby County (AMA)

Since the former Barnsley man moved to Salop in the summer he has had to bide his time before making his mark on the first team.

At times he has found himself out of the match day squad. But an injury to Morgan Feeney and Joe Anderson’s dip in form presented him with a chance against Northampton and he has taken it with both hands.

He said: ”The most important thing for me is making sure I am doing what I am supposed to be doing even when I was not getting to play.

“You never know when your chance is going to come and when it does come you have to be ready, and that is what I have tried to do.

“It is tough at times because players want to play. So when you are not playing it is all about having the right mindset.

“If it is not right then when your chance comes then you won’t be ready to take it, so I stay focused, keep doing everything I am supposed to be doing without cutting corners and then when my time comes be ready to perform.

“Hard work pays off really, I know you hear it all the time but it is true and that is what I believe in.”

The defender has now started the last two League One games, in which Shrews have picked up four points, and he has been excellent alongside Chey Dunkley and Tom Flanagan.

He continued: “I will just keep working and keep training.

“I just try to be the best I can be every single day in training.

“The small stuff and the little details are so important because when you get on the pitch you need every single detail to be right in order to get the three points.

“Especially when you come up against teams like Derby.”

It is set to be a big week for Town this week and an even bigger one for Sraha as he returns to Barnsley on Tuesday night, a club where he spent two years.

They then make another tough trip to Wigan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kieran Phillips missed the win over the Rams on Saturday due to a knee injury and the forward is scheduled to see the surgeon tomorrow(TUE).

The Huddersfield loanee is yet to score for Town since his move in the summer as Matt Taylor revealed last week the club have had to manage his minutes after a bad injury he picked up last season.

The head coach said: “He has an issue with his knee, and he has an appointment with the surgeon on Tuesday so we will find out.