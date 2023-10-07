Shrewsbury 1 Northampton 0 - Report

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Shrews fans had waited seven games to see a goal and it finally came in the dying moments of their clash against the Cobblers.

Winning the game was all that mattered for Shrews after a difficult run of fixtures and it was not a vintage performance, but luck went their way as the ball broke for their talisman after good work from Nohan Kenneh and the striker fired home.

It was a sign that maybe Shrews' luck has changed after Northampton missed a penalty 20 minutes from time after a reckless challenge from Tom Flanagan.

It was a game that lacked quality, with few clear chances, but the three points is all Town will care about.

ANALYSIS

It was a quiet opening 15 minutes with both sides easing their way into the clash.

Chey Dunkley had to block a Sam Hoskins effort, as the forward found himself in half a yard of space in the Town box - which was the first sight of goal for either side.

Matt Taylor had spoken on Thursday about the importance of set pieces in League One and how Shrews need to use them.

And they almost took the lead from a free-kick. Tom Bayliss whipped it in with pace, it was begging for just a faint touch, but no one could get one, and it went narrowly wide.

Max Mata and Bayliss went close with half chances for Town, but once again Shrews were unable to find that ruthless streak in front of foal.

For most of the half, Shrews kept the Cobblers at arm's length.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Shaun McWilliams of Northampton Town (AMA)

But Marko Marosi redeemed himself after his mistake in midweek with a wonderful save to keep the score at 0-0.

Nice play from Kieron Bowie saw him evade a few challenges before playing in Mitchell Pinnock. He found half a yard inside the area to get his effort away, it looked like the net would bulge, but Marosi produced a wonderful save low to his right.

Shrews have had rotten luck with injuries this season, and that trend got worse as Taylor Perry had to be replaced after picking up a knock off the ball - they are always concerning ones.

They had the experienced Elliott Bennett on the bench though to come on and replace him - his first involvement was to unleash a powerful drive that was blocked in a crowded penalty area.

The game was very broken up, a pattern that continued after the break.

Ryan Bowman and Kieran Phillips had started in midweek and they were given a chance to make an impact on the hour mark here coming on for Bayliss and Mata.

Hoskins looked the more likely for the visitors, he shot narrowly wide.

Nothing will go Town's way in the final third. Phillips looked like he would be through on goal only for a defender to recover.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Emmanuel Monthe of Northampton Town (AMA)

Great work from Fleming saw Bowman presented with an opportunity, but he could not get a shot away either.

Two really bright passages of the play ended with Shrews not even getting shot off.

And when referee Carl Brooks pointed to the spot after a poor challenge from Tom Flanagan on the corner of the penalty area it looked as if Town would fall behind with not long left in the game.

But Hoskins smashed the bar with his spot kick, and it remained goalless.

And in the 90th minute, it finally fell for Shrews. Udoh the man to riffle it beyond Burge and send the Meadow into meltdown.

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney (Sraha 83), Dunkley, Flanagan, Fleming, Winchester, Kenneh, Perry (Bennett 42), Bayliss (Phillips 60), Mata (Bowman 60), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Phillips, Bowman, Benning, Sraha, Bennett, Sobowale.

Northampton: Burge, Sherring, Hoskins, Appere (Simpson 51), Pinnock, Monthe, McWilliams, Bowie (Fox 83), Leonard, Odimayo (Lintott 83), Brough.

Subs: Thompson, McGowan, Fox, Koiki, Willis, Simpson, Lintott.