Former Salop captain Tamika Mkandawire appeared on the latest Shrews Views

The West Brom academy graduate, who had amassed 350 EFL outings for Hereford, Leyton Orient, Millwall and Southend, arrived at the club in 2013.

However, he endured a tough spell that saw Salop relegated from League One.

He talks Graham Turner, lack of signings, young talents, a struggle with the supporters, wanting to stay at the club, and much more.