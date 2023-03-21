Notification Settings

Shrewsbury are facing a frantic finale

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Saturday’s postponed clash against Bristol Rovers may give Shrewsbury the chance to recharge their batteries, but it creates a problem for them in April, according to boss Steve Cotterill.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Town were due to welcome Joey Barton’s side to Montgomery Waters Meadow this weekend, but it was cancelled last week as Bristol Rovers trio Lamare Bogarde, Luca Hoole and Jarrell Quansah were all called up to their respective nation’s youth teams.

It now means Cotterill’s side will not play for two weeks before they make the trip to The Valley to take on Charlton Athletic on April 1.

It is Salop’s first and only trip to the capital of the campaign, and the game is the start of a frantic conclusion to the EFL season which will see Town play their remaining nine League One fixtures in the space of 37 days.

“The only thing is you have the last nine games in a very short space of time then don’t you,” the boss said when asked if the break will give his side a welcome reset before the final stages of the season.

“Does it recharge you for one game... maybe.

“But what does it do for the other seven it just means we have got even more midweek games alongside weekend games.

“So we would have far rather played next Saturday.”

With games already scheduled each weekend between now and the end of the season it means another three-game week for Cotterill’s squad.

