Tom Bayliss wants top half for Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town's Tom Bayliss (AMA)

The former Preston man, who joined Salop in the summer has had a great start to life at Shrewsbury, and he has been a vital cog in a team which sits ninth in the table.

Town have been in impressive form since New year’s Day, only losing two games, drawing two and winning seven, and Bayliss firmly believes a top-half finish is within their grasp.

“We want to be in the top half of that table, we have a good squad, and I think that has shown in our league position,” Bayliss said when asked about his sides form.

“We work hard every day and it is showing off on the pitch.

“We have been down in games before and we come back and get points.

“That is a really good thing.

“We are a tight-knit group and we all get along and that is a rare thing to have in football nowadays, we are lucky we have that and it shows on the pitch that we run for each other, we will tackle for each other and we will head it for each other so it is a big bonus.”

The 23-year-old got his seventh goal of the season at the weekend against Derby County, whipping in a delightful free-kick from 30 yards, which snuck under Joe Wildsmith.

The strike was against the club he has always supported too – as do his whole family, who were there watching.

The midfielder has found a really useful knack for popping up with important goals at key times for Salop this season and he is hoping he might get to double figures before the season is out.

“Double digits would be nice,” he said when he was asked if he has any targets between now and the end of the season.

“But I never put pressure on myself, and I take as much pride in getting an assist as I do in scoring a goal.

“If I can get double digits and a bit further in the combined goals and assists, then that would be perfect but as long as the team are winning, I am not too bothered.”

Town’s play-off hopes took a blow on Tuesday night when they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United despite putting in a decent display.