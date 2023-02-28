Dave Edwards: Wycombe win proof of Shrewsbury's mentality

Town scorer Rekeil Pyke, left, deserves credit for his response this season (AMA)

Pure character. It would have been so easy after the long unbeaten run ended with a disappointing defeat to just fall away.

With Wycombe, Derby and Peterborough then to come in the next three, that could have been the season done and dusted.

Instead, it shows the mentality of the squad, more than anything, the way they can start again and think ‘let’s get on another run’ and ‘let’s keep building’.

They did just that. Town were excellent and full value for the three points.

I think Wycombe had a spell just before half-time which they were on top, but apart from that Steve Cotterill’s men were comfortable.

Both goals were good. Christian Saydee was excellent once again – an all-round striker, who can link play, drive with the ball. He was such a huge part of that first goal with a wonderful cross.

Like it has been throughout Town’s fine run of form, every player is contributing. Every player that starts, and then every player brought on from the bench.

I keep writing about team spirit in this column but you can see it in abundance in this squad and in the stadium.

The club are riding the crest of a wave at the moment and need to harness all of that energy created in the Meadow and keep going.

I still think the play-offs are going to be a step too far, but the next two games against Derby and Peterborough, currently sixth and ninth, will make or break that top-six push.

It would be amazing if Town could make more inroads with two tough games, but the club are overachieving already, I hope everyone can just enjoy and embrace it and try to let the momentum continue.

It’s a very exciting contest this weekend for Cotterill’s men at Derby County.

I’ve been fortunate to have played at Pride Park a number of times and it’s a beautiful stadium, a great one for fans to go to and I’ve seen the initial 1,400 allocation has been sold, so the following could push around 2,000.

It will be a great day out for the Salop faithful and I hope that can be matched by what happens on the pitch – but again all of the pressure is on the Rams.

The way the visitors can set up in that 3-5-2, they can threat on the counter with the legs that are in the team now.

You look at Killian Phillips carrying the ball forward from midfield, Saydee can do the same from his position, as well as athletic wing-backs who can join in. Town can really frustrate and then spring counter-attacks.

These are huge tests and make-or-break games. I know Pride Park is the one when fixtures came out last summer everybody would’ve looked for.

I’ve no doubt that win, lose or draw, the team will cause a lot of problems with the confidence that have.

I’d like to spare a word for Rekeil Pyke after he scored again to wrap up the victory on Saturday.

Massive kudos to Ricky, he’s shown a lot of resilience in his Shrewsbury career. He could’ve quite easily have seen it as over when he went out on loan to Scunthorpe, who were relegated from League Two last season.

He’s had it tough, the fans hadn’t really taken to him during his first couple of seasons, but he’s such an honest lad, he works his socks off.

Ricky has always worked hard, ever since Sam Ricketts brought him in a few years back. Even in my last season at the club he would put it in during training every single day.

I’ve no doubt that the manager would always give him that chance because of the work rate.

If Cotterill sees you give the effort and determination along with everything else he will give you the benefit of the doubt, even if you’re not playing well, he’ll give you chances.

The manager has seen enough in training and matches, as well as his versatility to play at wing-back and play up front. It’s a real plus for the boss.