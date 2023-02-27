Notification Settings

Former Shrewsbury Town coach Eric Ramsay wins first trophy with Manchester United

By Jonny Drury

Former Shrewsbury Town interim boss Eric Ramsay has celebrated his first domestic trophy in coaching with Manchester United.

Eric Ramsay alongside Manchester United staff following the win over Newcastle United
Ramsay, who hails from Mid Wales, took over the role at Salop alongside Danny Coyne in 2018 for a short period following the sacking of John Askey.

A former academy coach at Swansea City and then Salop, Ramsay has been propelled into the spotlight for his work in recent seasons.

He left the Montgomery Waters Meadow to work with Chelsea's under 23 side - before being taken to Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a set piece coach.

And he remained on the United staff as a first team coach following Erik Ten Haag's appointment - and has received praise in the media from the club's players for his work on the training ground.

Now he is celebrating his first domestic trophy in coaching - as United lifted the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday at Wembley.

The trophy success comes after Ramsay was linked with a move into management with Blackpool earlier this year.

He was among the favourites to take over at Bloomfield Road job in January - but according to reports turned down the role.

Prior to that reported approach he was also considered as a contender for the vacant Barnsley position last season.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

