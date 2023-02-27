Former Shrewsbury Town coach Eric Ramsay wins first trophy with Manchester United

Eric Ramsay alongside Manchester United staff following the win over Newcastle United

Ramsay, who hails from Mid Wales, took over the role at Salop alongside Danny Coyne in 2018 for a short period following the sacking of John Askey.

A former academy coach at Swansea City and then Salop, Ramsay has been propelled into the spotlight for his work in recent seasons.

He left the Montgomery Waters Meadow to work with Chelsea's under 23 side - before being taken to Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a set piece coach.

And he remained on the United staff as a first team coach following Erik Ten Haag's appointment - and has received praise in the media from the club's players for his work on the training ground.

Now he is celebrating his first domestic trophy in coaching - as United lifted the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday at Wembley.

The trophy success comes after Ramsay was linked with a move into management with Blackpool earlier this year.

He was among the favourites to take over at Bloomfield Road job in January - but according to reports turned down the role.