Special day in prospect as Shrewsbury honour Marvin Morgan

The clash, which will feature ex-players and YouTube stars, is in honour of former Shrewsbury Town fan-favourite Marvin Morgan – who tragically passed aged 39 back in 2021.

Morgan was a cult hero among Town fans as his goals helped the club achieve promotion to League One in 2011/12 while also having a close relationship with chairman Roland Wycherley.

A statement at the time of his death said: “Marvin and our chairman Roland Wycherley MBE formed a close friendship during his time with the club and that friendship continued throughout Marvin’s life and business interests.

“With regular visits to Shropshire, Marvin would often revisit his old club to spend time and reminisce over past days with the chairman.”

During his spell in Shropshire, Morgan created his worldwide fashion clothing brand Fresh Ego Kid which has been worn by famous sports personalities including Dele Alli, Anthony Joshua and Romelu Lukaku.

“Whilst in SY2, Marvin established his brand Fresh Ego Kid, initiating a long-standing and positive association with the club,” the statement added.

“Marvin and Fresh Ego FC ventured to Shrewsbury to take part in a number of Shrewsbury Town in the Community initiatives as a way to give back to the Shropshire community.

“Making a difference, Marvin’s work in the face of racism and discrimination with Fresh Ego FC will live long and will continue to make a positive difference.”

The club’s official website said when announcing the game that Morgan always wanted to hold a Fresh Ego Kid match at the Meadow and that will take place tomorrow with a 12.30 pm kick-off.

The game will see Fresh Ego FC, featuring players like Sean McAllister, Jon Taylor, Matt Richards and Steven Leslie, take on Content Creator FC.

Former Watford defender Adrian Mariappa is set to feature, as is Michael Hector who played against Town at Charlton on their penultimate game of the season. Kelvin Mellor is also set to be involved.

Elliott Bennett, who has recently been released by Salop, is set to line up on the side of the Content Creators. The former Blackburn man wrote on Twitter: “It is an incredible cause for a true gentleman who was taken way too early. Delighted to see his work continued and honoured to be asked to be a part of it.”

YouTube stars Ashley Keno, Lil Jr and ItsHaber will line up alongside Bennett.

Tickets are on sale and are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children.