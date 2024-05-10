Shropshire Star
Mal Benning set to sign new Shrewsbury Town deal

Mal Benning is set to sign a new contract at Shrewsbury Town, the Shropshire Star understands.

By Ollie Westbury
Published

The defender was in great form in the second half of the season, and he was rewarded by being offered a new contract in Shropshire when the season concluded.

And now the Shropshire Star understands Benning has agreed terms at Shrewsbury to extend his stay.

The left-back made 39 League One appearances in his first season at Salop after leaving Port Vale at the end of his deal in 2023.

