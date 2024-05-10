Mal Benning set to sign new Shrewsbury Town deal
Mal Benning is set to sign a new contract at Shrewsbury Town, the Shropshire Star understands.
The defender was in great form in the second half of the season, and he was rewarded by being offered a new contract in Shropshire when the season concluded.
And now the Shropshire Star understands Benning has agreed terms at Shrewsbury to extend his stay.
The left-back made 39 League One appearances in his first season at Salop after leaving Port Vale at the end of his deal in 2023.