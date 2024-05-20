Elliott Bennett gives indication on future after Shrewsbury Town exit

Bennett played his 600th, and potentially final, professional game of football against Leyton Orient just a few weeks ago.

It was an emotional afternoon for the the midfielder who had more than 50 friends and family in the crowd watching his emotional farewell to the Croud Meadow.

Just a few hours after the final whistle it was announced that Bennett had not been offered a new deal with his home town club, but he is glad he had the moment to finish.

He said: “The thing is, I am really content either way. Last year when I left, I was delighted when they called me to come back, I could not wait to come back. But I feel like I did not have that moment to finish whereas this year the gaffer said on the Thursday before the season, that they were not going to renew my contract.