Liam Dooley delivers Shrewsbury Town takeover update

The club’s chief executive first revealed there were parties interested in buying Shrews back in November before saying they were in talks with ‘two interested parties’ as recently as January.

But now, four months on, there is still no update on a takeover at Town despite the club ‘actively looking for succession’.

Dooley said: “The fact we stayed in League One for the 10th successive year means we are a safe bet, and despite the finances that we talk about, we are by no means the worst club out there in terms of finances.

“So they look at us and think they have got a fantastic stadium that has been built, they have got the land and the supporters. We are an attractive proposition, but right now there are that many people out there saying ‘We can do that, we can do this’, but really we have expressions of interest, but there is nothing concrete or anything imminent at this stage.

“There are 72 football clubs in the EFL, and most of them are probably looking for investment or succession – we are one of them.

“We are not just seeking it and sitting here waiting for it, we are actively looking for that succession.

“The chairman has always wanted to sell to someone who has got the best interests of the club at heart so when we speak to people that is always a key fundamental part of those discussions.

“Right now, I think a lot of the investors who are circling around a lot of football clubs not just Shrewsbury Town were keen to see what divisions the clubs played in.”

Rumours have been circulating online in recent weeks about an American bid for the club, but Dooley said that is not something he is aware of.

“If you look at football and where investment comes from it is kind of cyclical,” he continued. “You go through times when it was Chinese investment everywhere then it was Saudi investment – at the moment it seems to be American investment that seems to be everywhere.

“So probably people are trying to join the dots and look at us as someone, is it Americans? Is it not?

“There are so many different people out there at the moment and probably go into many clubs so the rumours that Americans are looking round. If there is, then if they can give me a call, that would be fantastic.

“We are actively seeking succession, but there is nothing we can report from Americans or otherwise at the moment, but we are hopeful that we can get some conversations ongoing. If there was something happening, the fact that I am speaking so freely probably shows that is not the situation we are right now.”