Mal Benning makes Shrewsbury Town admission after signing new deal

Benning arrived at the Croud Meadow last season after leaving Port Vale at the back end of the summer window.

And after an initial settling down period, Benning became a fan favourite in Shropshire with his energetic performances on the left side of Town’s defence.

The 30-year-old says he loves playing for Shrewsbury, adding that signing his new deal ‘fits every aspect’ of his life.

“I’m over the moon – I feel a great connection with the club,” Benning said. “I had a bit of a slow start last season, but I grew into it the more the season went on.

“I feel at home now, which is massive for me with where I am in my career, and I’m thankful to be staying for another two years.

“Once the offer was put on the table, I wanted to get it done as soon as possible. I’ve just had a little one so it fits in with my family life, it’s not far from home.

“I love playing for Shrewsbury Town, and it fits every aspect of my life, so I couldn’t be happier.”

Before Benning signed his new deal, Paul Hurst had just eight senior players registered to the club, so this is the first positive news of the summer window as the head coach rebuilds his squad.

George Nurse, the club’s other option at left-back, has been out with two consecutive ACL injuries but should be back this season fighting for a place.

And Hurst thinks Town have good options on the left side of defence.

He said: “I think just before I returned to the club, Mal really started to show what he is capable of.

“Then under me and Chris (assistant head coach Chris Doig), he was an ever-present except for the Lincoln game when he was welcoming his first child.

“He did really well with those performances helping him become a fan favourite.

“Hopefully our supporters are pleased with this news and see it as a positive start to the close-

season.

“Mal can play at left-back and left wing-back so he gives us flexibility.

“And with him and George Nurse, we now have really good options on the left side of defence. That is us set in that area now.”