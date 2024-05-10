Former Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor lands new job

Taylor was sacked by Town in January and replaced by Paul Hurst after a tough first half of the season saw them embroiled in a League One relegation battle.

He joins a Wealdstone side who finished the National League campaign 16th in the standings – four points above the relegation zone.

“I am excited to join Wealdstone,” said Taylor. “We have a great opportunity to build something special here, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Wealdstone chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: “We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Wealdstone.

“His experience at the top levels of football, both as a player and a coach, will be invaluable as we strive to develop our club to achieve our long-term ambitions.

“Matt’s vision for the team, his clear principles for how he wants us to play and his track record of developing young talent are exactly what we need.”