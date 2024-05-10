Former Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor lands new job
Former Shrewsbury Town head coach Matt Taylor has been appointed the new manager of National League outfit Wealdstone.
Taylor was sacked by Town in January and replaced by Paul Hurst after a tough first half of the season saw them embroiled in a League One relegation battle.
He joins a Wealdstone side who finished the National League campaign 16th in the standings – four points above the relegation zone.
“I am excited to join Wealdstone,” said Taylor. “We have a great opportunity to build something special here, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Wealdstone chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: “We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Wealdstone.
“His experience at the top levels of football, both as a player and a coach, will be invaluable as we strive to develop our club to achieve our long-term ambitions.
“Matt’s vision for the team, his clear principles for how he wants us to play and his track record of developing young talent are exactly what we need.”