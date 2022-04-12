Dave Edwards: What a moment for Shaun Whalley

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

I’d love to see Shaun Whalley here next year, I really would. First for what he brings on the pitch ability-wise, but then how much he cares for the club and his relationship with the fans.

But when I look at it logically, at Shauny’s age and the position he plays – and I have no inside knowledge on this – I just can’t see the manager extending his stay. He may well look elsewhere, which is absolutely fine.

It’s just a shame Shaun hasn’t had a full season to really go at it. What he does do, as we saw against Ipswich, is make a difference. He’s such an unorthodox player, he’s not a player who you put in a system to do a job.

He plays almost on his own agenda, not in a bad way – in a good way – but he pops up where you don’t expect him. He plays off the cuff, is very unpredictable and hard to play against.

At times he’ll give the ball away, he’ll frustrate, but you take those for the other moments.

If he plays for a significant portion of a game he will always make something happen. Whether it’s a cross, a run or a goal, he’ll get the crowd off their feet.

It’d be a shame for him to leave if it’s his time but it clearly meant a lot for him to have that amazing moment.

I know first-hand more than anyone that Steve won’t build his squad on sentiment. I was in a similar boat, would’ve loved to have stayed as a squad player and help when I can but it would’ve been him keeping me purely on sentiment. He wouldn’t have bought a 35-year-old Dave Edwards for five minutes a week!

Football is ruthless but he 100 per cent made the right decision with me. Shaun is physically in much better shape than me, he’ll always be quick and fit because of his frame and physique. He’ll still be near the top of the running stats. His sharpness is there but I knew mine had gone.

When he does move on he’ll be a great addition to another Football League squad.

But my memory of him, and I’m sure the same with all fans, is as one of the club’s best players of the 21st Century.

Shauny’s one of the quieter ones. He comes in, works ever so hard, gets his job done. He’s a proper family man, so he loves to get off to see his missus and his little one Jude.

He’s quiet but he’s a cheeky chappy, will get involved in the banter. There won’t be one player over the last seven years who doesn’t like him. He’s a bright spark, never miserable.

Shaun’s love for being a footballer has never left him. I didn’t know him personally before I came back, but he was one of the first to come and chat with me about our careers, finding common ground, he does it with everyone.

It was a disappointing start on Saturday, Ipswich could’ve scored before that opener but for Marosi’s terrific save. Ipswich have very good players, it’s no disgrace to Town they really dominated the first half. The stuff going on with the officiating didn’t help the game’s flow either.

Having to drop Luke Leahy into the back three again hampered the midfield’s chance to really get into the game. Luke brings a lot to that midfield, it’s a credit he can play in any role.

It was a definite red card to their defender Burgess with 15 minutes left, it was a lifeline for us after it felt the game was going nowhere.

We had Shaun’s moment of magic to give the crowd something to cheer. Near the end of such a tough season we’ve had, mentally, physically, with a small squad – the players did a phenomenal job with how quickly they’ve got safe. We can be happy with slight progression.

Hopefully Steve has the players he wants under contract, can go and get another five or six in to really take us to the next level.