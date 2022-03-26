Steve Cotterill wants to see best of Shrewsbury for the run-in

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill applauds the fans at the end

Town have been excellent in their last two outings – with Cotterill’s men winning 5-0 against Morecambe before thrashing league leaders Rotherham 3-0.

Those results mean they sit just five points behind 12th placed Cheltenham – with a top a half finish now very much the target.

Cotterill, though, says they will only achieve that if they are consistent from now through to May.

“The reason we are where are (in the table) is because we haven’t been consistent throughout the season,” he said.

“It’s not like all of a sudden, we have won 20 odd games.

“We are pleased with the last two and we have gone over a few games this week, going back as far as the Oxford game.

“We’ve been looking at performance and how we have played.

“And we want more of the same. If we can replicate those performances then we will win games – whoever we are playing.

“But we have to replicate those performances.”

Lincoln arrive at Montgomery Waters Meadow today sitting 18th in the League One standings.

But while Michael Appleton’s side are below Town in the table, they too enter the game in decent form having picked up two clean sheets and four points from their last three games.

“I think they’ve had a little bit of a turnaround in their form but they’re a good team anyway,” Cotterill continued.

“What they’ve been through is the trials and tribulations that every one of us goes through during the season.

“They’ve had a few injuries that have affected them and they’ve had a couple of games they could’ve easily have won but haven’t – sometimes that happens.

“They had a great season last season but this season has been a bit indifferent for them.

“They’ve got some very good players, a good manager – I like Michael and I like David Kerslake, his assistant, they’re great guys.”

Town could have Aaron Pierre available for today’s game with the defender having returned from international duty with Grenada.