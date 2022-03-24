Goal crazy Shrewsbury Town Women hammer Saddlers

Shrewsbury Town Women

Salop smashed hapless visitors Walsall 11-0 to maintain their six-point lead at the summit of the West Midlands Division One North.

Tom Peevor’s side scored six goals before the break and five in the second period for the one-sided victory against struggling Walsall.

Shrewsbury can now only be caught by nearest rivals Walsall Wood and county nemesis Shifnal Town – but unbeaten Shrews’ games in hand on their challengers mean the champagne is on ice.

Veitch showed ice-cool finishing to end with four goals inside 50 minutes including a 44-minute hat-trick, while Maddie Jones and Mia Pugh fired a brace apiece.

Also in the goals for Shrewsbury were Abbie and Shannon McShane and Zoe Child.

Town park their title ambitions this weekend as other trophy prospects take precedent with a semi-final clash against fierce Shropshire rivals Wem Town in the Tom Farmer Cup.

Wem, in the National League Midlands, are further up the women’s football pyramid and head into the last four clash at Market Drayton Town’s Greenfields Stadium (2pm) as favourites.

The other semi-final sees Shifnal Town Development face Ludlow Town Ladies at AFC Bridgnorth’s Crown Meadow.

Shifnal Town were also winners in West Midlands League action as they inflicted revenge on rivals Sandwell Ladies with a 3-1 victory on the road in the Black Country.

Striker Rebecca-Lee Bown was among the goals once more with a critical double to inspire the visitors to an important three points.

Holly Bullock was also on target for Shifnal, who climbed back above their hosts into third on goal difference after Sandwell had emerged narrow victors in Shropshire seven days earlier.

Shifnal look to apply pressure on Walsall Wood above them when they head to mid-table Port Vale on Sunday.

In National League action, Wem prepared for their County Cup semi-final with a 2-0 home defeat to leaders Boldmere St Michaels.

Wem remain third-bottom and scrapping against relegation, five points adrift of their nearest rivals Leafield Athletic.

Resurgent The New Saints gave their Adran League Premier survival hopes another shot in the arm with a first successive league victory of the season.

Andy Williams’ side saw off visitors Barry Town United in relegation phase clash at Park Hall in Oswestry, with Beth Lewis and Caitlin Chapman on target in the second half for a vital three points.

TNS are now just two points adrift of Port Talbot in the four-team standings. Boss Williams said: “The way the players had each other’s back was nothing short of inspiring. I am proud to be their coach.