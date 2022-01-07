Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh nominated for Goal of the Month

Udoh's strike in the 3-0 Boxing Day victory against the Cod Army is one of three goals to be nominated for the December gong.
Salop were already 2-0 up when Josh Vela drove through the midfield and found Udoh, who turned and fired a rocket with his left foot that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar.
A Boxing Day thunderbolt from Daniel Udoh 🤩🤩🤩— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 27, 2021
And of course, he had to break out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration to celebrate 🕺 pic.twitter.com/fRGDwrG6kS
Udoh has been nominated alongside Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa who bagged in third clash with AFC Wimbledon and Lincoln City's Teddy Bishop.
Voting will open at 10am tomorrow on the EFL's official Twitter accounts and closes on Monday, with the winners being announced on Friday January 14.