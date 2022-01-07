Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh nominated for Goal of the Month

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town forward Daniel Udoh's strike against Fleetwood Town has been nominated for League One Goal of the Month for December.

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town.

Udoh's strike in the 3-0 Boxing Day victory against the Cod Army is one of three goals to be nominated for the December gong.

Salop were already 2-0 up when Josh Vela drove through the midfield and found Udoh, who turned and fired a rocket with his left foot that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar.

Udoh has been nominated alongside Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa who bagged in third clash with AFC Wimbledon and Lincoln City's Teddy Bishop.

Voting will open at 10am tomorrow on the EFL's official Twitter accounts and closes on Monday, with the winners being announced on Friday January 14.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

