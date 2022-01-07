Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh nominated for Goal of the Month

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town.

Udoh's strike in the 3-0 Boxing Day victory against the Cod Army is one of three goals to be nominated for the December gong.

Salop were already 2-0 up when Josh Vela drove through the midfield and found Udoh, who turned and fired a rocket with his left foot that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar.

A Boxing Day thunderbolt from Daniel Udoh 🤩🤩🤩



And of course, he had to break out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration to celebrate 🕺 pic.twitter.com/fRGDwrG6kS — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 27, 2021

Udoh has been nominated alongside Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa who bagged in third clash with AFC Wimbledon and Lincoln City's Teddy Bishop.