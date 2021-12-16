Brian Caldwell: No secret Shrewsbury Town eye January recruits

Town manager Steve Cotterill has been working closely with his head of recruitment Keith Burt to line up January deals (AMA)

Town could be set for a busy winter window as manager Steve Cotterill looks to bolster his ranks with some much-needed bodies after unavailability has stung Shrews' small squad in recent weeks.

Caldwell said that Cotterill and transfer chief Burt have been in contact 'more than daily' and that the Montgomery Waters Meadow head of recruitment has been identifying targets since the summer window closed at the end of August.

Town have operated with low numbers for the first half of the season. Cotterill revealed at the end of August he would have preferred another couple of players through the door, at right wing-back and in midfield and Caldwell has since revealed not all of the transfer kitty was spent, with extra funds raised thanks to a successful FA Cup run.

Shrewsbury have, of late, had to include a number of untested academy players to League One matchday squads due to injuries and suspensions throughout the squad.

Caldwell said: "There's no secret obviously Steve is keen to get more players in for the January window, to make use of it.

"Keith Burt has been working all the hours to identify targets since the window closed in August.

"I know Steve and Keith have been speaking on a very regular basis to make sure we're ahead of the game to try to get targets if possible.

"They are setting up meetings with various agents to try to get the targets in January. Hopefully we can have a successful January to help our league position and get us pushed up the table, the league is so tight this year.

"If we can bolster the squad a little bit to get some results we'll get up to where we want to be."

Recruitment boss Burt, who worked under the Town manager at Bristol City, joined Shrewsbury shortly after Cotterill last December, with the boss admitting at the time the appointment would be a very promising one for the club.

Town made nine summer signings in total, including seven permanent acquisitions and two loans, Sam Cosgrove from Birmingham and Leicester's Khanya Leshabela, whose futures are up in the air after struggling to produce in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, hope to begin selling tickets next week for their FA Cup reunion with Liverpool at Anfield next month.

The third round tie takes place on Sunday, January 9 (2pm) and Caldwell revealed an allocation and prices have been agreed.

He said: "We've been talking to Liverpool this week about the allocation, they've offered 8,000 tickets, the same as last time.

"We are agreeing prices just now, we've just agreed and they've sent a manifest, we're just awaiting confirmation for Liverpool as to when we'll receive the tickets.