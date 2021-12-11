Daniel Udoh proving a big hit with fans and Shrewsbury team-mates

Daniel Udoh has been named Town fans' player of the month for November (AMA) Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town.

Udoh, 25, was named Town supporters’ player of the month for November as a result of a run of red-hot form where he netted in three games on the spin to help his side clear of the League One drop zone.

The striker missed out on the League One award, which went to MK Dons attacking star Scott Twine, but was one of four players nominated and won out in the fan vote.

Former AFC Telford hot-shot Udoh was awarded a new two-year contract by Cotterill in the summer when many of his Shrews team-mates were released amid a big clearout.

The decision to extend his stay surprised some quarters of Town’s fanbase, but Nigeria-born Udoh has started to deliver on the potential the manager spotted.

“I don’t know anybody who would not like him, I’ve always liked him from the minute I’ve walked through the door,” Cotterill said of the striker.

“I’ve had some moments where he’d have disappointed me with a few things he’s done that we’ve worked on.

“But as time goes on Dan has become an integral part of the team and a better player by a mile over the last year.”

Udoh is up to six goals for the season, one more than he managed in the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign, and laid one on a plate for partner Ryan Bowman to equalise in the midweek defeat at Wigan.

Cotterill, however, insists that Udoh’s popularity behind the scenes at Montgomery Waters Meadow and Sundorne Castle has not waned since his appointed over a year ago.

Udoh last weekend marked 100 Town appearances for the club since joining in 2019 and admitted he did not think a milestone like that was possible while plying his trade on loan in non-league a few years ago.

Cotterill added: “(He’s got) Goals and assists, but what you need to couple that with is his work rate and he’s growing into himself and feeling a big part of it.

“He’s a great lad, there’s not anybody in the dressing room that doesn’t like him, we have the privilege of seeing him every day, rather than judging him when he’s a bit heavier than he is now, not as streetwise, a non-goalscoring centre-forward you see from three till five on a Saturday, then it’s easy to judge him.

“He’s stronger, quicker, scoring goals, but he’s always been a brilliant lad, and you want to work with them because you want the best for them.”

Cotterill has revealed how Udoh has worked to make himself fitter, stronger and leaner for the season and is benefitting from a run of games as an integral starter.

He had previously played bit-part roles under former boss Sam Ricketts, who brought him to the club.

Udoh will continue to lead the line at bottom club Doncaster today, with concern over strike partner Bowman who injured his calf in the win at Wigan.

Teenage sensation Tom Bloxham is expected to continue in Cotterill’s starting ranks despite struggling with a toe issue after having a nail removed earlier this week.