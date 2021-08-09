Hometown Shrewsbury Town hero Dave Edwards joins Shropshire Star as new Salop columnist

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/07/21 .Byline pics of former Wolves and Shrewsbury player Dave Edwards, for his new sport column...

Edwards left Montgomery Waters Meadow at the end of his contract in the summer following two-and-a-half years back at his home-town club.

He has joined Cymru Premier side Bala Town as the midfielder continues his 18-year playing career at semi-professional level, but has also agreed terms at MNA to be a new face in our Shrewsbury coverage. The 35-year-old’s column debuts tomorrow and every Tuesday throughout the 2021/22 season, both in the newspaper and online at www.shropshirestar.com/sport

Edwards said of joining our Shrewsbury team: “I am delighted to be on board and really excited to be following the Town this season as a fan.

“I am very optimistic that this could be a memorable season with Steve Cotterill at the helm and the Salop faithful back on terraces!”

Former Wales international Edwards racked up 218 appearances in blue and amber over his two spells at the club after progressing through the academy to make his senior debut at Gay Meadow in May 2003.

That first appearance was a dream come true for the 17-year-old Shrewsbury fan, who had grown up cheering on his beloved Town in the terraces of the old ground. And he went on to make a further 100 starts before leaving for Luton in 2007.

The longest spell of Edwards’ career was his nine years at Wolves, where he became a firm old gold favourite in making 307 appearances for the Molineux club, bagging 44 goals in the process, as well as playing in the Premier League.

Sam Ricketts brought Edwards back for an emotional return to his hometown club in early 2019 following a spell at Reading, where the midfielder played a further 79 times in blue and amber and scored five times.

Career highlights for the 43-cap midfielder also include his involvement in Wales’ stunning running to the European Championship semi-final in 2016, in which he made three appearances, including against fellow Salopian Joe Hart.