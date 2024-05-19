Six classy and unusual items you can find in Telford's new Scandinavian homeware store

Danish homewares and lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene opened up its first Shropshire store in the Telford Centre on Friday.

The family-owned retailer has more than 285 stores worldwide, specialising in budget-friendly Scandinavian designs and providing an assortment of items including homewares plus hobby and craft.

Also available are an array of children’s items from traditional wooden toys and the brands signature “mini home” products.

Not been to have a look yet?

Here are six of the retailer's top current picks, proving popular with shoppers.

LED light – £12.88 – 'Light up your room with beautiful and practical lighting,' the retailer says.

An LED Lamp

Tealight holder – £6.14 – 'The home sets the tone for the life we wish to live,' the retailer says. 'Let peace of mind and ‘hygge’ sprout in your home by lighting a beautiful candle'.

The tealight holder

Tub with handles – £8.88 – 'A rustic tub that can be used for a variety of things around the house or outdoor area. You could fill this metal tub with ice cubes and put bottles in it for a garden party'.

Tub with handles

Quilted blanket – £32.40 – Ideal for on the bed or for a picnic, according to the retailer.

Quilted blanket

Basket – £3.06 – 'Practical storage solutions can make for a wonderfully decorative element in your interior,' the retailer suggests.

Baskets

Mirrors – £6.16 – 'A mirror is a lovely decorative element that can give any room a sense of depth,' says the retailer. 'Ideal for the bathroom or the bedroom, or to make a small space seem bigger'.

Mirrors

Toy sand mould sets – £2.28 – 'Let the dear little ones' imaginations run wild with an assortment of toys for playing in the garden or at the beach,' says the retailer.

Toy sand mould sets

Toy Sand Mill – £7.98 – Another perfect toy for both the garden and beach, according to the retailer.

Toy Sand Mill

Children's apron – £5.70 – 'Even little chefs need the proper attire,' say the team at Søstrene Grene.

The apron

Birthday train candle holder – £31.60 – a perfect gift for a show-stopping birthday cake.

The candles

To find out more about products sold by Søstrene Grene, visit sostrenegrene.com