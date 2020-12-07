Analysis: Shrewsbury Town come a long way in a week as skipper keeps cool

Ollie Norburn of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1. (AMA)

After Ollie Norburn’s added-time penalty rescued a point against Charlton on Saturday – the very least Town deserved – new boss Steve Cotterill spoke of his side’s progression in a short period.

Like much of what he has said already, Cotterill hit the nail on the head.

Cotterill’s Shrewsbury might still be after their first league win having drawn twice after the FA Cup opener against Oxford City, but Saturday’s last-gasp drama felt like more than your average draw.

It was a big goal. A significant strike. Worth just a point in the cold, hard, light of day – but for Cotterill’s Town it encapsulated the progress made.

It was added tine drama, for the seventh time in 15 league games – on this occasion going in their favour, which should boost confidence in the ranks.

Town were the better side for large part of the contest against promotion-chasing Charlton. Being level was the very least they deserved, yet falling behind to an Ethan Ebanks-Landell deflection 19 minutes from time was a real kick in the guts.

The unfortunate deflection that saw them behind also meant Shrewsbury had slipped to rock-bottom of League One in the live table – six points adrift of safety – due to Wigan’s shock win at Sunderland.

A defeat in that manner, after the late blow against Accrington Stanley in midweek, having played so well, would have been a really tough one to take.

That is why there was more than just a point on the line when skipper Norburn prepared his spot-kick.

Shrewsbury fans hope that Norburn’s cool dispatching from 12 yards – in which the captain freely admitted he changed his mind on the run-up – will prove a turning point in what has so far been a season of misery.

Supporters are very mindful that their side are now winless in 10 league games – also without a clean sheet in that run – stretching back to the 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon, their only victory this term. The 10-game run matches the streak former boss Sam Ricketts – who was in charge for eight games of the current plight – oversaw at the turn of the calendar year.

They also know their team have started the league season with just one win from 15, with the gap to safety now five points.

Shrewsbury created unwanted club history with Saturday’s draw. It is the first time in their 70-year Football League history – factoring in the year break for the Conference season – Town have started a season with eight home league games without a win.

Yet, for that quite staggering stat, there was optimism and encouragement in the Salop camp and among the Town fanbase in the wake of the draw.

That is because fans, up to 2,000 in them inside Montgomery Waters Meadow as well as those watching at home, have felt significant improvement in what they are seeing on the pitch.

Cotterill will know that only wins, and not draws, will get his side out of the predicament he took over. But he, like fans, is also very aware of the progress in such a short space of time.

Against two very difficult opposition – Accrington Stanley are a couple of game-in-hand wins from the automatic promotion places and Charlton were fourth – Town have given as good as they got

Results aside, Town fans have seen improvement in the manner of their team’s performance. Players’ belief and confidence levels have risen – they seem more assured in what they are being asked to do and in what they are doing. Playing with more conviction.

They netted what should have been the winner in the 86th minute against Accrington, only to be undone by another individual error to give away a stoppage-time penalty, and this time fought until the 95th minute to secure a share of the spoils.

That, twice in the space of a few days inside three games in a week, shows a trust in what the manager is asking from them and a determination to deliver on that for him.

Cotterill admitted after the game, while reflecting on what had been a whirlwind first eight days at the helm consisting of three home matches, that he was beginning to see aspects of what he is implementing with his side. The former Bristol City chief will believe that his coaching over a period of time – along with his inevitable January additions – can help the team climb from the mire.

Town will be wary of their run of fixtures. Hull and Lincoln next, the current top two, followed by Sunderland and Doncaster, who are eighth and ninth with aspirations of higher.

They will surely think, behind closed doors, that the target will be to reach January without the five-point gap to safety widening. Town have to focus on not being cut further adrift. A tall order given the fixtures.

But they should be confident that if they can take the performance level from Charlton forward into the next few games then they will give themselves a chance.

Cotterill has also been delivering in his press interviews. Fans have so far hung on every word. The manager’s passion and intensity comes across when having a face-to-face conversation. Town players are clearly finding his fresh approach a source of needed motivation.

The 1-1 draw against the Addicks will not be one that goes down in the Town annals. It wasn’t full of free-flowing football or chance after chance. But there was plenty to ensure it could go down as a game where belief began to surge.

Town’s back three looked a little more like their old selves than in previous weeks and months. Josh Vela gave his second accomplished midfield display in a matter of days.

Flying right-wing-back Matt Millar was, again, extremely effective and continues to catch the eye.

In attack, Shaun Whalley, Marc Pugh and Daniel Udoh showed signs they were trying to combine as a forward trio. Substitutes Dave Edwards, who won the key penalty, Josh Daniels and Jason Cummings were busy. The likes of those and others will get a chance to impress at home to Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy tomorrow.